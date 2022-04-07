Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 793,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,003. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

