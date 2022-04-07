Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 269.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $68.18.

