Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after buying an additional 201,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after buying an additional 2,694,620 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

