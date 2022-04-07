Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $150.81. 16,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day moving average of $176.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

