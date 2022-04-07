Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.