Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 45.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

NYSE:SKM traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,726. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.