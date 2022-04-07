Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $194,490,000 after purchasing an additional 230,871 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 29.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 24.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5,134.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average of $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,330 shares of company stock worth $6,677,196. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

