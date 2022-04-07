Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $71,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 49,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,916. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70.

