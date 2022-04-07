Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,171,000 after buying an additional 228,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.32. 114,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

