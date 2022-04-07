Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.