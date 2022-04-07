Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,468 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 897,655 shares of company stock worth $249,126,932. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $305.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The firm has a market cap of $291.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

