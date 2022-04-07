Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 509 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $200.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.06 and its 200 day moving average is $191.32. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $177.86 and a 1 year high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.