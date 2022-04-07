Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.36. 273,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,281. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $121.04 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

