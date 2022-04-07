Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPMB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,070. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $50.30.

