ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

ATNI opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $51.51.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ATN International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ATN International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

