ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ATQT opened at GBX 30.25 ($0.40) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.90. The company has a market capitalization of £60.97 million and a P/E ratio of -23.27. ATTRAQT Group has a 52 week low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 45.80 ($0.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Get ATTRAQT Group alerts:

About ATTRAQT Group (Get Rating)

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATTRAQT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATTRAQT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.