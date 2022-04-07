AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

AUDC stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.22 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $1,388,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile (Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioCodes (AUDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.