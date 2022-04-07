Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $237.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.81 and a 200 day moving average of $219.62. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,948 shares of company stock worth $1,581,582 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.