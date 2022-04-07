AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 582,124 shares.The stock last traded at $247.09 and had previously closed at $249.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.77 and its 200-day moving average is $240.60.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,499,421,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

