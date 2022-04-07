Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,452 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Avery Dennison worth $19,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 35,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.36.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $174.29 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.