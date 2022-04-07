Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,997,000 after acquiring an additional 190,399 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,820,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after buying an additional 258,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.61. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.55 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

