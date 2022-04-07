Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $139.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $132.58 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

