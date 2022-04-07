Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

