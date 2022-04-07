Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $410.46 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $372.13 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

