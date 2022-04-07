Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 313.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 42.4% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,072.75 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,945.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,898.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

