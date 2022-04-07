Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $602.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $596.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $245.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.