Avestar Capital LLC Sells 807 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $207,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $65.91.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,708,518.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,385 shares of company stock worth $14,870,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

