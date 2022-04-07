Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Sells $106,050.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,265 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $22,535,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,700,000 after purchasing an additional 570,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 445.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 386,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDMO. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.