AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 22.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVDX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded down 0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 7.61. 16,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,408. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 6.50 and a 1 year high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 9.30.

AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.