Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Apr 7th, 2022

Barclays lowered shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $480.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec downgraded Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 520 ($6.82) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 470 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $482.50.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.47 on Monday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.3734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

