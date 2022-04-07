Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $480.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec downgraded Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 520 ($6.82) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 470 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $482.50.
OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.47 on Monday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.
Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.
