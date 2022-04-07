aWSB Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for $15.54 or 0.00035451 BTC on exchanges. aWSB has a total market cap of $94,984.34 and approximately $861.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aWSB has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.04 or 0.07419683 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,782.06 or 0.99890765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051462 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

