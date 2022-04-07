Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.70

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 4958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

