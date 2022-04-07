Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 45,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 331,862 shares.The stock last traded at $41.27 and had previously closed at $41.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,747,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86,947 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,536,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

