Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives $18.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AYLA shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYLA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,118 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AYLA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,148.15% and a negative return on equity of 95.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

