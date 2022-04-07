Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives $18.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AYLA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.96. 17,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,920. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.09% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

