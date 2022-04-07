B. Riley Weighs in on Skillsoft Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Skillsoft in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SKIL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Skillsoft stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Skillsoft has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.