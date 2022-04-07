BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.15) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 630 ($8.26) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.79) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.80) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 754.67 ($9.90).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BA stock opened at GBX 734.80 ($9.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 668.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 601.22. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 489 ($6.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.67).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.63), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($242,735.00).

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.