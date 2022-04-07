Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc (LON:BGCG) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.60 Per Share

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc (LON:BGCG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 307 ($4.03) on Thursday. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 257.50 ($3.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 506 ($6.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 318.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 358.90. The firm has a market cap of £190.38 million and a PE ratio of 9.99.

Get Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust alerts:

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.