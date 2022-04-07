Banano Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $16.18 million and $57,777.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,346,755,875 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

