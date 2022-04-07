Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

BANC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE BANC opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

