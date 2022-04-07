Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) PT Lowered to €10.00

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from €11.50 ($12.64) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCDY opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $23.21.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banca Mediolanum (BNCDY)
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.