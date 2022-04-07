Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) PT Lowered to €10.00

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from €11.50 ($12.64) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCDY opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum SpA provides commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Basiglio, Italy.

