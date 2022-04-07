Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

