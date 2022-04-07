Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) received a €3.90 ($4.29) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAN. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.19) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.00 ($4.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.92 ($4.31).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

