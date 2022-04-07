Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Raised to €4.20

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €4.00 ($4.40) to €4.20 ($4.62) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.87.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0571 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,498,000 after buying an additional 171,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.