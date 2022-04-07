Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.04. 1,619,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,197,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

