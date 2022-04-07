Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAC. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $320.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

