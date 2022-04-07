Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BKQNY opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.
About Bank of Queensland (Get Rating)
