Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNIY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

BKNIY stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.0522 dividend. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 33.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

