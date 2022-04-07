Barclays Boosts Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($32.13) to GBX 2,850 ($37.38) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EDV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 1,830 ($24.00) to GBX 2,060 ($27.02) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($17.26) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,245.20 ($29.45).

Shares of EDV opened at GBX 1,898 ($24.89) on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,505 ($19.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,160 ($28.33). The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,874.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,782.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is presently 0.95%.

