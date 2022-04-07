Barclays Cuts Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target to SEK 350

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from SEK 382 to SEK 350 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a SEK 350 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $304.17.

ALFVY opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. Equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

